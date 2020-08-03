American Idol Holding Local Virtual Auditions

Even though we're in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, you can still audition for the next season of "American Idol" locally, according to 6ABC, which will air in spring 2021.

At the end of the last season of "American Idol," the pandemic began, but, the show didn't miss a beat, continuing on by broadcasting remotely, and eventually crowning a new "American Idol." So, why stop now? The Idol Audition Tour, which typically happens the summer before the next season, will still go on...virtually. You won't have to leave your house.

American Idol will embark on its first ever, "Idol Across America" live virtual audition tour this month. Starting next week (August 10th), the show will be auditioning for the next Idol in all 50 states, and Washington D.C. So, if you've always wanted to be on the show, and finally get your shot at becoming famous, now may be the perfect time.

Here's how it's going to work. It going to be an easy process. You'll audition virtually for an "American Idol" producer, and get feedback right away. That's it. The show broke the auditions down by state. The virtual auditions for everyone in New Jersey will be Sunday, August 30th, and Pennsylvania auditions will be Monday, September 7th (although, you can audition on any date, no matter where you are). You have to be between the ages of 15 and 28 in order to audition.

Click here reserve your audition date and time.

Good luck. This could be your big chance.

American Idol will be back for its 4th season on ABC again this spring.