Are YOU The Next ‘American Idol’? Open Zoom Auditions for PA and NJ Are Aug 23!

You think you got what it takes to be the next 'American Idol'? This could be your chance!

Open Zoom auditions will be held for hopeful 'American Idol' contestants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania next week!

FOX's "American Idol" Finale For The Farewell Season - Show Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

If you're a singer between the ages of 15 and 28, and you have a dream of singing for all of America, it's time to prepare. Pick out a song that best suits your skills, and get ready to let your spark and personality shine for the producers! The zoom auditions will be held on August 28, according to 6abc Philadelphia.

Season 22 of the 'OG' talent show will kick off on ABC once again in 2024, with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan returning as judges. Ryan Seacrest, who's been with the show since its infancy, will make his way back as host. (How could it be American Idol without Seacrest?)

"American Idol" 20th Anniversary Celebration Getty Images loading...

How will American Idol auditions be held?

Auditions will be held during LIVE virtual Zoom calls. You'll get feedback in real time from producers. This will be the fourth time auditions have been held this way, versus the old city-to-city audition bus method.

Auditions for Pennsylvania and New Jersey will BOTH be held on Wednesday, August 23.

What are the requirements to audition for American Idol?

2018 Winter TCA Tour - Day 5 Getty Images loading...

You must be between 15 and 28 years old . (Born on or between June 2, 1994 and February 15, 2009)

. (Born on or between June 2, 1994 and February 15, 2009) You must be a legal U.S. resident and be authorized to participate in the entire competition portion of the Program, including post-show agreements.

You cannot be under any contractual arrangement that would prohibit you from fully participating in the show.

You can't be a former 1st place winner of American Idol. Sorry, Kelly Clarkson.

Click HERE for the complete requirement details.

How can I sign up for 'Amerian Idol' auditions?

First, you'll need to register online prior to the day of your virtual audition. You can do that HERE.

prior to the day of your virtual audition. You can do that HERE. Once you've registered online correctly, you will receive an e-mail confirmation containing a Zoom Meeting link. It will give you your confirmation of the date and time for your Virtual Audition.

Do I have to live in New Jersey or Pennsylvania for August 23 auditions?

Actually, no! You can sign up for any state:

"*YOU MAY SIGN UP FOR ANY AUDITION DATE AND NOT JUST THE DATE FOR THE STATE IN WHICH YOU RESIDE, PROVIDED THAT YOU MAY NOT SIGN UP MORE THAN ONCE PER AUDITION DATE."

Think you got what it takes? Sign up for your time slot!

14 'American Idol' Singers Who Secretly Hooked Up — Or Did They? At least two couples who met through American Idol got married, while one more could be headed in that direction. Not all American Idol hookups have a happy ending, however. Here are seven of the most talked about meet-ups, plus the real scoop on how serious things got.