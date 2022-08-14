Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location

These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options.

I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions.

Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the Jersey Shore will no doubt be one for all to enjoy.

Have you heard of Cinnaholic? It is a bakery chain who specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls.

And yes, you guessed it: everything made is made with the, "highest quality ingredients, and are 100% plant-based, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free," according to their website.

Did you know the center bite is the best part?

They have your typical cinnamon roll along with specialty flavors that rotate each season.

Introducing the Jelly Roll, a specialty flavor in stock for the Summer.

It has strawberry and raspberry jam, powdered sugar and fresh strawberries on top.

Another seasonal flavor being offered is the Monkey Business Roll. It has chocolate frosting, fresh bananas, chocolate chips and powdered sugar.

H O L Y C O W....

You may recognize these iconic cinnamon rolls because they have been featured on the big screen already.

They were featured on ABC's Shark Tank! The deal didn't close as expected but they went on to franchising and now have over 70 locations across the country.

Well great news!

According to NJ.com, these dessert masterpieces will soon be available at Cinnaholic's newest location in Metuchen. The official address is 33 New Street.

The grand opening is set for TODAY, Friday, August 5th.

There is a deal that comes along with this opening. From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM this Friday only, they will be offering $2.00 cinnamon rolls!

How many do YOU think you could eat in one day?

I bet you I can beat that number...maybe....

Looking for somewhere to hit up for dinner before chowing down on cinnamon rolls?

Here are some suggestions:

