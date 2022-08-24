There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state.

Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.

Not only did 4 New Jersey intersections make the list, but they also rank 9th, 3rd, 2nd, and 1st on the list of getting the reputation of being the most dangerous in the entire country. Coming in at number 9, is the East Grand St intersection in Elizabeth.

The 3rd most dangerous intersection in the entire country is found in Tom’s River, NJ. The specific intersection that’s had many reports of injuries and even fatalities is the intersection of Massachusetts Ave and State Road 70.

The second most dangerous on the list is the intersection of U.S 1&9 in Elizabeth. Finally, coming in at number one, not just in New Jersey but in the entire country, is an intersection right here in Mercer County.

This close-by intersection unfortunately tops the list is the intersection of Lalor Street and Route 129 in Trenton, NJ. If you’ve ever driven near or at this intersection, you know that it’s a super tricky one.

It’s always heart-wrenching to see how many accidents happen there and tragic ones also, so next time you pass any of these New Jersey intersections, make sure to be safe!

Here Are 10 Tips For Driving in New Jersey - From NJ Drivers According to "New Jersey" sub Reddit users! Check out the full thread HERE.