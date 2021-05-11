Amy Winehouse's family announced on Sunday (May 9) that they plan to auction off some of the late singer's clothing for charity.

"With the anniversary of her death coming up, every time the family go to the lock-up [storage], it's overwhelmingly emotional seeing her lovely dresses hanging on the rails, so we decided to auction these show outfits," Winehouse's father, Mitch, told the U.K.'s Daily Mail.

Items among the collection to be auctioned include the yellow Preen mini-dress and iconic heart-shaped Moschino bag Winehouse wore to the 2007 BRIT Awards — where she performed her smash hit "Rehab" — as well as the black and orange skirt by Tina Kalivas that she donned for the 2008 Grammys.

Also up for auction is the black Naomi Parry dress Winehouse was wearing for what ended up being her final public performance in June 2011. The singer passed away at the age of 27 just one month later, on July 23, 2011, due to alcohol poisoning.

However, Winehouse's father also added that "the family decided that we would keep the most precious, personal items for ourselves."

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the icon's passing, BBC will also be premiering a commemorative documentary titled Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On. The film is set to premiere in July and will examine the singer's legacy through the eyes of her family.

"I don't feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up," Winehouse's mother Janis says in the trailer for the film. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."