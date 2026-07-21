It's the dreaded phrase no mother wants to hear. Have your kids said or whined, "Mom, I'm bored," yet this summer? If hearing those words is like nails on a chalkboard, grab some colorful chalk and do what one local mom did. Problem solved.

School has only been out for a couple of weeks. I know it may seem longer for some parents. If the extreme heat or bad storms have kept your kids inside with tons of energy to burn, follow the lead of Kristi Gases of Langhorne in Bucks County, PA. She got her creative juices flowing when her kids needed to get outside.

Langhorne, PA mother created a unique game of hopscotch for her children

Gases created a really cool, unique game of hopscotch that has occupied not only her kids, but her entire neighborhood, too. They're all having fun with it, and some are even creating their own. You can do it too. Grab some chalk. There's a lot of summer still to go.

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Kristi Gases' homemade hopscotch game has gone viral

Gases got props from her husband, Eric, who posted a video of the game on social media. It blew up online and is now viral with about 150,000 likes and about 50,000 shares. The game is getting lots of attention from all over for the unique details of this amazing game of hopscotch.

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The viral hopscotch game instructs her children to do fun activities

This isn't your run of the mill hopscotch game, with numbers in the squares. As you go go through the game, you're instructed to do fun things like spin, stomp the bugs, play the floor is lava, pick the flowers, dodge the lighting, spell your name from all of the chalk letters written on the sidewalk, do a dino stomp, pop the bubbles, and more.

Click HERE to watch the video of the game. It's so cute. 6 ABC also did a story on the creative family.

The homemade activity is not only fun, but cost effective. Entertaining kids these days isn't cheap.

Good job, Kristi. I love your game. Your children are lucky to have a creative mom like you. I took notes and am going to try and recreate this in my neighborhood. Thank you!