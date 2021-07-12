Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Angelina Jolie's new business move, Dua Lipa's upcoming movie and more, below.

Angelina Jolie Wants Out of Her and Brad Pitt's Wine Business

Angelina Jolie is asking for a restraining order to be lifted on the transfer of assets of her and Brad Pitt's wine business, which the pair launched in 2011. This request is pretty standard but reports say she wants it done ASAP in order to sell her portion of the business to a third party. (via TMZ)

Japan's State of Emergency Bans Olympics Spectators

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga has declared a state of emergency until August 22. One of the many restrictions of this state of emergency is that no spectators will be allowed to watch the Olympic games in person. (via TMZ)

Harry Hamlin Criticizes 20-Year-Old Daughter's Relationship With Scott Disick

Harry Hamlin, father of 20-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, isn't all that thrilled about his daughter being in a relationship with 38-year-old Scott Disick. Harry described the 18-year age gap as "odd" when he spoke about it on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (via TMZ)

North Carolina Nurse Fired for Her TikToks

Nurse Kelly Morris of central North Carolina has been suspended because of her TikTok videos, which she claims were only jokes. (In one, she claimed she wanted to unplug a patient's ventilator to charge her phone.) In a statement, Morris explained how she treats each patient with love. She has since set up a GoFundMe to be able to keep taking care of herself and her kids. (via Yahoo! News)

Joe Exotic Launches Contest To Find Love

Joe Exotic has started a contest on his official website to find someone to date once he gets out of jail. All male applicants must be 18 years old or older and could win a three-night, all-inclusive getaway for some romantic time with the Bachelor King. (via Joe Exotic USA)

A Pride and Prejudice-Themed Dating Show Is in the Works

Premiering on Peacock, a new dating show titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance will show us some old school dating. A select group of men will have to learn to put the phone down and instead send love letters to a "heroine" up in a castle. (via THR)

Finneas Was Spotify's Top Songwriter of 2020

Songwriter Finneas has earned the top spot for songwriters on Spotify in the year 2020. The success of his sister, Billie Eilish, who he produces for and collaborates with, also helped him work his way up in the industry. (via Uproxx)

Dua Lipa To Make Acting Debut in Spy Thriller Film

Dua Lipa is set to act in a new spy thriller film by Matthew Vaughn. Titled Argylle, the film will feature original music by Lipa. Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson are also set to star. (via Just Jared)