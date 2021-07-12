FREE PIZZA. Did I get your attention? I thought so. Listen up. You can get a free slice of pizza today (Monday, July 12th) at Pizza-Grill.com of Hamilton, according to the shop's Facebook page, and not just ordinary pizza, their fabulous Corleone style pizza.

Why free pizza? Because Italy won the soccer game yesterday. If you're still confused, Italy took on England yesterday afternoon in the European Cup Finals, and Italy took the cup. It was a nail biter. Italy won after a penalty kick shootout.

So, here's the deal. Stop by Pizza-Grill.com of Hamilton TODAY (Monday, July 12th) between 11am and 1pm to get a free slice of their famous Corleone pizza to celebrate the Italian team's big win. Sounds too good to be true, but, it's true.

If you've never had Pizza-Grill.com of Hamilton's Corleone pizza, this is the perfect time to try it. It's soooo good. It's one of a kind. There's a really cool story behind it....click here to read the history. It's the crust that gets you...nice and crispy, just the way I like it. I've had it with vodka sauce too...now my mouth is watering. Lol.

I've got to be honest, I'm not a soccer fan. It's not that I dislike it, it's just not something that's on my radar. I didn't even realize there was a big game on yesterday until I saw a lot of my Facebook friends (mostly the Italian ones...lol) posting about it. I could feel the energy.

Congratulations Italy.

Remember, the free slice offer is only good for today (Monday, July 12th).

Pizza-Grill.com pf Hamilton is located at 45 George Dye Road in Hamilton Square, NJ.

Mange. That's what the Italians say, right? Yummm. Maybe I'll see you there.

