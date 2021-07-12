‘Jackass 4’ Gets Official Title And First Official Images

Jackass is forever.

And now Jackass 4 is titled Jackass Forever. That announcement was made today by Paramount as they released the first five official images from the upcoming film. They show the original Jackass crew — Johnny Knoxville, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, Steve-O, Dave England, Wee Man, Dark Shark, Chris Pontius — looking a bit older and absolutely none the wider, participating in a Jackassian assortment of pranks and stunts. There are also new members of the crew this time, including the floridly named Sean "Poopies" McInerny.

Here are the first five images of Jackass Forever:

Jackass Forever Official Images The crew from Jackass is back with their first movie in over 10 years. Here’s a first look at Jackass Forever:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.

The new film will not feature every surviving member of the Jackass team. Longtime Jackass Bam Margera was fired from the production because of struggles with substance abuse during shooting of the movie. (Margera called for a boycott of the movie, then deleted the videos, then told GQ he was fired for “breaking his contract.”) Knoxville told GQ the Jackass team “want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it.” (According to TMZ, Jeff Tremaine recently filed for a temporary restraining order against Margera as well.)

Jackass Forever, which Johnny Knoxville has already said will be the final film in the epic Jackass Cinematic Universe, is scheduled to open in theaters on October 22, 2021. The trailer will debut online next week.