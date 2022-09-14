Anne Hathaway Ironically Recreates ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Outfit While Sitting Next to Anna Wintour at NYFW

Anne Hathaway recreated one of her most iconic movie looks at New York Fashion Week — and the internet is feeling nostalgic.

On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Hathaway attended the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 show wearing a chocolate brown, collared leather jacket and black turtleneck, her hair styled in a sleek ponytail with bangs.

The chic look immediately drew comparisons to an outfit her character Andy Sachs wore in the hit 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

Ironically, Hathaway was seated next to Anna Wintour — editor-in-chief of Vogue and the alleged inspiration behind Miranda Priestly, a.k.a. the film's titular Devil.

Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show - Front Row & Backstage Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images loading...

Hathaway's NYFW look mirrors Andy's final outfit featured in the 2006 film, which she wears while interviewing for a new job, as well as when she sees Miranda across the street.

The film's fashion was styled by Sex and the City legend Patricia Field.

Naturally, fans of the film were delighted by the sartorial callback.

"Anne Hathaway redoing Devil Wears Prada look next to Anna Wintour is iconic," one fan tweeted.

"It’s giving Andy Sachs, 2022! @annehathaway was spotted sitting next to Miranda Priestly… sorry, Anna Wintour, at the @michaelkors Spring 2023 show," another wrote on Instagram.

Hathaway's Devil Wears Prada co-star Meryl Streep, who famously brought Miranda Priestly to life in the film, reveled in some real-life Devil irony of her own when she did an interview with Wintour in 2017.

"What's the most challenging woman you've ever played?" Wintour asked during the interview.

"Hmm... Oh! I should say..." Streep began to joke, to which Wintour quickly responded, "No, no, we're not going there, Meryl!"