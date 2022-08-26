Anne Hathaway Starring in Movie Adaptation of Harry Styles-Inspired Fan Fic

While Harry Styles is set to head to the big screen in Don't Worry Darling, he is also headed there in another way — this time around via Anne Hathaway, who is set to star in a film based on a fan fiction book inspired by the pop star.

The movie, The Idea of You, is based off author Robinne Lee's novel of the same name.

The Princess Diaries actress will play Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother whose husband leaves her for another woman. When her ex cancels a trip with their daughter to Coachella, Sophie steps in to take the girl to the festival.

There, she meets Hayes Campbell, a singer in one the world's biggest boy bands, who is also loosely based on the former One Direction member. The pair begin a whirlwind romance over the course of the weekend.

Lee previously told Vogue that the book was actually never meant to be abut Styles. Rather, it was "supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole."

Speaking about her work as an actress and the ageism she experienced, she said, "You're no longer the hot one. You're not the girlfriend. You're not even the hot wife now. You're the mom. It really broke my spirit, and I was angry about it, and so a lot of that went into this book."

Directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Faye), production for the movie begins later this year. A release date for the project has not been revealed as of reporting.

Hathaway is set to produce the movie alongside Showalter, Lee, Cathy Schulman and Gabrielle Union.