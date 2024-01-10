WATCH: Trailer for “Mother’s Instinct” Filmed in New Jersey!

Two of the most talented women in Hollywood are hitting the big screen again!

The trailer for Mother's Instinct, a thriller drama starring Hollywood heavy-weights Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain just dropped - and it was filmed right here in New Jersey!

The movie, set in the 1960's, centers around two mothers/friends, Alice and Celine, with picture perfect lives... until tragedy strikes for one of them. Their friendship soon becomes strained in the midst of loss and heightening suspicions, according to IMDb:

"Alice and Celine live a traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life's perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond."

Hathaway and Chastain were seen filming on set together, in costume, in Bergen County and Union County, New Jersey in June 2022.

Here they are looking very sisterly in character and on set!

Anne Hathaway always looks like she was born to be in the decade she's dressed for.

You've seen them on the screen together before. They also co-starred in Interstellar (2014) with Matthew McConaughey.

Can't wait to see these two phenomenal actresses enchant us on the big screen again! It looks like Anne's playing a bit of a darker role in this one...

Check out the trailer below... It may give you chills.

When is the release date for Mother's Instinct?

So far, they haven't announced the release date, but according to the trailer, it's "Coming Soon." Expect to see on the big screen sometime this year.

