Here’s Where to Watch “Mother’s Instinct” Starring Anne Hathaway & Jessica Chastain – Filmed in NJ!

Tensions between two suburban mothers are about to explode on the big screen!

The wait is almost over for lovers of Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, two of the most dynamic actresses in Hollywood and stars of the new movie Mother's Instinct, which was filmed right here in New Jersey!

The new drama movie centers around two mothers/friends, Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway), with picture perfect lives... until tragedy strikes for one of them. Their friendship soon becomes strained in the midst of loss and heightening suspicions, according to IMDb:

"Alice and Celine live a traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life's perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond."

Where was 'Mother's Instinct' filmed in New Jersey?

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain were seen filming in various areas of Union County, and Ridgewood in the summer of 2022, in full 1960's costume.

Some onlookers caught a glimpse of a bereaved-looking Anne exiting what looks to be a funeral service.

Will you be watching the movie when it comes out? With these two powerhouse actresses, it might just become an Academy Award contender. If you need a refresher, check out the suspenseful trailer!

Where can I watch "Mother's Instinct"?

Grab your popcorn! The movie will be released in select theaters July 26 and will be on digital August 18.

Check back for theater times on Fandango HERE!

