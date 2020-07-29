Another Great White Pings Off Jersey Coast

Another great white shark has pinged off the coast of New Jersey, according to Ocearch, the group that tags and tracks sharks, alligators, dolphins and turtles..

Of course, we all know by now that sharks do inhabit the waters off the Jersey Shore, and it really isn't shocking news. But once they're tagged and have a name, we all want to know a little more about them. and we also want to know just how close they are getting.

So let's give you the available information on the latest shark to ping off the New Jersey Coast. Introducing Miss May.

She is a 10 foot Great White shark and was tagged in Mayport, Florida on February 15, 2019. Her most recent ping was Tuesday (July 28th) off the coast of Ocean City and Atlantic City.

Miss May has been tracked all the way up and down the east coast and has been tracked as far south as Florida and as far north as Massachusetts.

Miss May is a pretty popular girl, and she even has a popular Twitter account with followers up and down the east coast. Miss May has even pinged off the coast of Long Beach Island in the past.

Earlier in the summer Ocearch detected another great white shark, Caroline, off the coast of Seaside Heights and Barnegat Light.Her most recent ping was this past Monday and she is north of Prince Edward Island.

We are certainly hearing about more dolphin and whale sightings off the Jersey Shore in the past few years and we all celebrate each time we get the opportunity to witness them. We might be a little more hesitant about sharks, but they are amazing to track and learn about...from a safe distance.