Another Outdoor Movie Scheduled for Trenton Thunder Stadium

Another movie night is scheduled at Arm & Hammer Park, home of the Trenton Thunder, according to the Thunder's official website.

On August 28th, you and your family will see the family favorite movie, Toy Story 4. The gates will open at 6:30pm, and the movie will start at 7pm.

You will need need to buy tickets ahead of time. Click here to buy them now. Tickets are General Admission. You'll be able to sit right on the field (how cool is that?). Bring a chair or a blanket to be comfortable. You can also sit in the stadium seats. Remember, you can't walk up and get tickets that night. You have to get them in advance. Print at home or mobile tickets will be the only tickets accepted.

A part of the proceeds from this event will help save the Hamilton YMCA, which is in danger of closing due to the coronavirus crisis. You can donate when you buy your tickets, here.

There are some rules you must follow:

- You must wear a face covering or you won't be allowed in.

- You have to sit at least 2 rows apart from anyone else (front and back) and 5 seats apart (left and right).

-Groups on the field must use social distancing and be 6 feet apart.

- You are not allowed to bring a bag into the stadium.

-You can bring unopened bottles of water. Some water will be sold. No concessions will be sold.

-There will be limited access to bathrooms.

-Your temperature may be taken when entering the stadium.

The Thunder's inaugural outdoor movie, baseball movie, Field of Dreams, had to be postponed last week due to weather, and has been rescheduled for August 6th. You can still buy tickets here.