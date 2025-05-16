If you're a fan of OwowCow, this news won't come as a surprise to you.

The popular ice cream shop, with locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, is up for a big award.

Fingers crossed they bring home the trophy.

READ MORE: These 2 PA towns named prettiest in the U.S.

OwowCow up for Top 10 Ice Cream Shop in America award

They're up for USA Today's annual Top 10 Ice Cream Shops in America award.

The shop announced the news recently on Facebook.

The post reads in part, "We are happy to announce that we have once again been nominated as one of the Top 10 ice cream shops in America from USA Today! We were honored to take third place last year and sixth place the year prior. This year we are going for the gold!"

How exciting!

If you'd like to help them win this coveted title, you need to vote them....a lot.

Get our free mobile app

You can vote daily until June 9

You can vote once a day, every single day until June 9.

That's plenty of time to help our hometown favorite win.

You can vote for OwowCow by clicking here.

If you've never been to OwowCow you're missing out. It's a great time to give it a try.

Google Google loading...

There are locations in Lambertville, New Jersey and several Pennsylvania locations including New Hope, Doylestown, Newtown, Easton, Wrightsville, and Ottsville.

OwowCow ice cream is made from scratch

Did you know OwowCow is licensed by the Department of Agriculture to make the base of its ice cream by hand?

The shop also uses local and natural ingredients to whip up the best ice cream around.

READ MORE: New Hope's only Wawa shut down temporarily; here's why

OwowCow has 12 signature flavors and many specials

You can check out any of their twelve regular flavors: House Vanilla, I Hate Chocolate, Strawberry, Cashew Caramel, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream, Cookie Monstah, Sweet Honey Cream, Blueberry Lemon, Almond Coconut Chocolate Chip, Espresso, and Honey Lavender.

Always be on the lookout for OwowCow's monthly and seasonal flavors too.

Don't forget to vote.

Good luck, OwowCow. We're rooting for you.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker