A beloved coffee house is Bucks County for almost 20 years has closed its doors...for now.

The closure is being called "temporary." There are some sort of financial issues.

Brig O'Doon Coffee House in Ottsville is temporarily closed

It's Brig O'Doon Coffee House in Ottsville.

The announcement was made by the owner, Patrick Mullaney, on social media.

The lengthy post read in part, "Brig O'Doon Coffee House will not reopen on Saturday 6 September 2025. But this is not the end. Rather, the plan is for a renewed Brig O'Doon Coffee and Tea House in the coming months with even more joy, more heart, and yes...more caffeine. It appears I made a rookie mistake."

The post continued, "While I personally forgive Quaint Oak Bank and the Small Business Administration (and it wasn't malicious on their account), their actions have greatly harmed my livelihood and family. I am presently working hard to overcome the losses they brought upon me, and as always, improvising, adapting, in order to overcome."

No word on exactly what the "rookie mistake" is the owners made.

Local business owners offered help

Loyal supporters were crushed by the news. Other local business owners offered help. Customers vowed to return when the popular spot reopens. Some said they'd pray for them.

Apple TV Series filmed at Brig O'Doon Coffee House

About 6 months ago, Hollywood came to Brig O'Doon Coffee House. Camera crews filmed there for the new Apple TV series, Dope Thief, which is set in Philadelphia. Click here for the details.

The owners urge you to keep checking for updates. They hope to be reopened soon.

Brig O'Doon Coffee House is located at 239 Durham Road in Ottsville, PA.

