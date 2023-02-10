This is cool. An Apple TV+ series may be filming in the Levittown area, according to Levittown Now.

It's called Sinking Spring and IMDB says the crime drama series starring Brian Tyree Henry, Marin Ireland, Michael Mando, Kate Mulgrew and more, "Follows long-time friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob a house in the countryside, but end up unintentionally revealing and unraveling the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard."

The Levittown Now article says crew members from the series came to the area recently to do some scouting. They were looking at Bristol Borough and Bristol Township as a potential backdrop.

No word on specific locations or places that would be used. Sounds like they liked what they saw and there's a really good chance it will happen.

There's buzz about other Bucks County locations being used for the series, but nothing's been confirmed so I won't get your hopes up.

The series is filming in other spots in the Philadelphia area. The article says starting this Tuesday (February 14th) filming will shut down Bedminster Road in Bedminster and Tinicum Townships until Saturday (February 18th), then again from Tuesday (February 21st) through Thursday (February 23rd).

The eight episode Philadelphia-based series is being produced by Ridley Scott.

This won't be the first time Bristol has been used for filming. Back in 2005, the M. Night Shyamalan movie, "The Lady in the Water" was shot there. Paul Giamatti and Bryce Dallas Howards starred in it.

