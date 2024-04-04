It's a growing list. More and more schools across our area have announced plans to release early on Monday (April 8), ahead of that afternoon's peak of the "Great American Eclipse."

Monday's eclipse won't result in totality in our area, but it will be between 85%-91% of totality, which should make for an impressive (and fairly historic) viewing event.

The window of the eclipse is expected to hit our area between approximately 2:05 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. with a peak slated for 3:23 p.m. This will be the greatest solar coverage the region has seen since Memorial Day weekend in 1984, which was at 95% totality.

And while it won't be a total eclipse, it will mark the area's biggest until 2078.

LIST: Schools Around Philadelphia Announce Early Dismissals for Monday's Eclipse

Bensalem Public Schools - Schools will dismiss early and all activities between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM are canceled. High schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., middle schools will dismiss at noon, and elementary schools will release at 1:00 p.m.



Bristol Township Schools - All schools will operate on an early dismissal (with schools releasing between 12:05 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. that day).

Central Bucks School District - Early dismissals will be in effect district-wide. Middle and high schoolers will be released at 10:45 a.m., with elementary schools releasing between 11:55 a.m. and 12:25 pm.



Centennial School District - Early dismissals will be effect district-wide (high schools releasing at 10:30 a.m., middle schools at 11:00 a.m., and elementary schools at 11:45 a.m.). All after-school activities are canceled.



Council Rock Schools - They will operate on a half-day early dismissal schedule on Monday.



Pennsbury Schools - No students on Monday, April 8.



Pennridge School District - Early dismissals will be in effect district-wide.



Neshaminy Schools - Early Dismissal (Schedule A) for all students.

Why Are Bucks County, PA Schools Releasing Early For the Solar Eclipse?

Many of the affected school districts cited concern for safety after consulting with many others about the issue.

"After consultation with stakeholders with relevance and expertise, the decision has been made for the Bristol Township School District to operate on an Early Dismissal Schedule on that date," the Bristol Township School District said on Wednesday.

Similar messages poured in from other districts this week as well.

"While solar eclipses are fascinating astronomical events, they also come with certain risks if proper precautions are not taken. Viewing a solar eclipse without appropriate eye protection can cause severe damage to the eyes," the Centennial School District wrote on Tuesday.