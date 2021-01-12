Applebee’s Offers $5 Cocktails And a Dozen Shrimp For $1

Deals, on deals, on deals! Karli K, the foodie here! Ok, I have another food deal for you. This time we are going to Applebee’s ! Just in time for the start of the new year, where many people are dieting and exercising, Applebee’s is offering $5 cocktails & $1 shrimp.

Let’s get into these drinks! Now, I know for a fact this is not the first time that Applebee's has offered cocktails for this cheap. I think I remember a while back at the restaurant doing something pretty similar. I must say, their drinks are pretty good. It’s not all of their cocktails that are dirt cheap.

Applebee’s is introducing their newest drink additions, Snowy Sips. There isn’t just one Snowy Sip, but 2! The first Snowy Sip is called the Tipsy Snowman, which includes a Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Malibu Coconut topped with gummy candy. They are also offering a Blue Raspberry Freeze, which is a frozen Bacardi daiquiri and it’s blue raspberry swirl. Now don’t be fooled by how sweet these sounds You might want someone to drive you home that night because these are still alcoholic beverages. Trust me, I know.

“But Karli, what about the shrimp?” Hold on, I got you! They are now offering this Double Crust Shrimp. It’s pretty much just fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce, but it's the price that is amazing! If you pair it with any order of Applebee’s steak, the shrimp, a dozen at that, will be just $1! Of course, this won't’ be available forever, so you have to act fast!