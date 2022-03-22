Are Uncrustables Just For Kids?

Are Smucker's Uncrustables just for kids? I say no way.

I took some heat from Joe today for bringing one to work for lunch. He doesn't know what he's missing. Intern Gianna knows what's good. She was mad I didn't bring her one. Lol.

Do you know what I'm talking about? Uncrustables are the round peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that come frozen in a box. The sandwich is pressed shut with the pb&j stuffed in the middle. With every bite, it ooozes out. Yum.

Traditionally kids don't like crusts and parents spent so much time cutting the crusts off for their kids that Smucker's made this amazing product so there would be no crust. I could argue some adults don't like crusts either. Lol.

Yes, I know they come frozen so they can be plopped in a kid's lunchbox and it will thaw and stay cold for lunch, but, I do the same thing...pop it in my Yeti lunch bag and by the time the show ends at 10am, I'm ready to eat lunch. Yes, lunch is early for us because we're up so early. Would you ever take one to work or would you be afraid you'd be made fun of?

I don't care that I was made fun of...I still love them. Lol. Come to think of it I like other "kid food" and I'm not embarrassed to tell you. I have some Ellios Pizza in my fridge right now. Bagel Bites are the best. I just had some Mac & Cheese bites for a snack the other day.

Intern Gianna said she still loves Hot Pockets, although, Joe said she can get away with that because she's still in college. Lol.

We did get Joe to agree with Intern Gianna that Dino Chicken Nuggets are amazing. He's coming around. Lol.

What kid foods do you like? Own it.

