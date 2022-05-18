LOOK: Our Co-Worker Makes The Best Gourmet Food for the Office

I bet my co-worker is better than your co-worker. Lol. I could be wrong, but, I'm thinking this doesn't happen in your average office.

I'm sure you get get free food at work from time to time, right? Maybe some leftover cake from a co-worker's kid's birthday party, an extra casserole from a family reunion, a recipe they were dying to try from Pinterest, or the Halloween candy they just had to get out of their house before they ate it all.

Well, my co-worker has raised the office food bar. Thankfully Dennis (you may know him...wink, wink) loves to cook and we all love to eat, so it's a win/win.

This is not just food that's thrown on the office kitchen table for anyone to grab out of a foil pan or bag, this is gourmet stuff. I feel like I'm at a restaurant. We've joked that we should tip him when he serves us. Lol

Take a look at some of dishes he shared with us:

He just got a new fancy pizza oven that he loves using...score.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

This was lunch today. On the left is a mushroom pizza, on the right, a tomato, basil, and feta cheese pizza. He knows I love a thin, crispy, cracker-like crust. Yuummm.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

This is a Mediterranean Salad. Look how he even garnishes the platter. You should see everyone around the office flock to the eating area when he puts it out on the table. It was gone in minutes.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The stromboli is always a favorite. He makes this often and mixes it up with different fillings. Oh my gosh...it's fantastic.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

This stromboli was scarfed down in about 30 seconds. It had olives, onions, red peppers, and tomatoes.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

This Greek Salad was a big hit as well. I think I saw one of our co-workers licking the bowl. Lol.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Do you normally have eggplant patties at the office? I didn't think so. We do. These were out of this world.

You're jealous, aren't you? I'll let you know when we're hiring. Lol.

Anybody else have an office chef?

Keep reading:

Where to Find to the Best Caesar Salad in Mercer County I love Caesar Salad. I swear I could eat it everyday. A new PST Poll asked, "Where is the best Caesar Salad in the area? Here's what I found out.

You'll Miss These Foods the Most When You Leave New Jersey