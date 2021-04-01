Area Restaurants that Have Outdoor Dining & Allow Dogs

The weather is getting nicer and I know I am one of those people that is happier when I have sunshine on my face and a drink in my hand. Another thing that makes me happy is my puppy Stella. I get so sad when I have to leave her at home. I'd love to bring her everywhere with me, including restaurants. I was so surprised to find out that there are a lot of restaurants in our area that have outdoor dining AND allow pets to come and hang out too.

All the restaurants were either suggested in the Mercer FOOD to GO during Covid-19 Facebook Page, or confirmed by either contacting the business via Facebook or on Bring Fido.com.