This “Spicy Meatball” NJ Cat Is Finally Getting Her Shot at Adoption After Going Viral!

Meet Aria, a two year old "spicy meatball" of a black cat who's gone viral on social media after her shelter posted a video showing viewers how she's been overlooked for adoption since October 2021.

Once Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, a no-kill animal shelter in Oakland NJ, gave Aria the push she needed on Instagram, the video received over 60,000 views within a week! She now has prospective applicants lined up, according to NJ.com. We love to see it!

Ramap-Bergen Animal Refuge says that Aria has a meeting with a potential adopter on Sunday, so we'll see how it goes! If it doesn't turn out to be a good fit, she'll have more suiters in line. Would she be a good fit for you?

"Our Aria should have been named “Spicy Meatball.” This little girl is about 2 years old and has tons of energy! Aria loves being around people any chance she gets, and even gets jealous if you pay attention to another cat while she’s around. Shes quite the cuddle bug and turns in to a purr machine the second you pet her! When overwhelmed, Aria is known to swat or nip, but it won’t take much to understand her and her boundaries. "

They also say that little Aria would be best suited to an owner who can match her high energy and give her lots of play time to burn off energy. She'll probably be better suited as being an only kitty. (She might not want to share your cuddles!)

You can get more information on the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge website, and check out all of the other amazing animals they have up for adoption! Click HERE. Go ahead and give them a follow on Instagram @rbaricats

