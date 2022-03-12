What year is it again? Former Victorious stars Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies reunited and recreated one of their viral YouTube videos.

On Tuesday (March 8), the Dynasty star uploaded a series of photos and videos from her getaway with the "Positions" singer.

"Last week 🌴 The highlight: Seeing @arianagrande for the first time in TWO AND A HALF YEARS," she captioned the post. Photos showed them on a plane, out to eat, dancing and even partaking in some epic activities. Gillies is seen shooting a ballon on a target with a bow and arrow.

Fans were also treated to a video of the former co-stars doing karaoke of "I'll Cover You" from Rent. This wasn't the first time that they sang tunes from the popular musical turned movie.

Nine years ago on May 3, 2012, the pair uploaded a YouTube video of them doing karaoke from Rent featuring various songs from the hit musical. Watch the nostalgic throwback, below.

Grande also shared photos from their trip, which included snapshots from traveling on an airplane, her dogs and the time she spent together with Gillies and their friends. She also shared posted photos of her former co-star in a series of Instagram Stories. "I love you so much," she wrote alongside a selfie of the friends.

"Home is wherever these humans (and dogs) happen to be :)" Grande captioned a carousel of photos.

See the photos, below.

In 2019, Grande had Gillies and their other former Victorious co-star Matt Bennett perform at the Atlanta stop of her Sweetener Tour. Grande and Gillies recreated their karaoke moment on the Nickelodeon show where they sang "Give It Up." Bennett also performed his song from the series, “I Think You’re Swell.”