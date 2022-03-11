The wait is finally over.The Purple Cow ice cream shop on Main Street in Lawrenceville is re-opening its doors today at 1pm for the 2022 season. Yay. On a day like this, there's likely to be a line to get in. It's a sure sign that Spring is on the way.

This old house turned ice cream shop is as charming as they come. Over 24 flavors of hard ice cream, soft serve, and Sorbet is sure to please everyone in your group.

There's a pretty good chance you'll see me there. The Purple Cow is a Rollins family favorite. A couple of my must-haves are the warm brownie sundae and their signature ice cream flavor, the Purple Cow (black raspberry with chocolate chips). It's so good. I also love the Monster Cookie ice cream flavor. They also have smoothies, shakes, ice cream floats, and Banana Boats.

Another reason I love The Purple Cow so much is their commitment to the community. Last year alone they raised over $6,000 to donate to local groups in need of support like the Lawrenceville Fire Company, Lawrenceville Main Street, Christine's Hope For Kids, cancer support group, Melissa's Brigade and more.

Stop by this season and see why it's such a popular place. You'll become a regular, trust me. It's the place where kids celebrate special occasions like first and last day of school, when they get a good report card, when their team win a game, and when they want to hang out with their friends in a safe spot. It's also where adults meet to catch up on the adorable front porch, on a cheat day from their diet, and it's the perfect date spot.

The Purple Cow is located at 2685 Main Street, Lawrenceville (Route 206).

Click here for their hours, flavors, and more.

Local Ice Cream Shops You Must Visit This Summer With the nicer weather here, it's so much fun to go out for ice cream. Here are a few of the sweet shops that are not to be missed this summer right here in our area.

You'll Miss These Foods the Most When You Leave New Jersey