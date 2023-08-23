This Popular NYC Pizza Chain is Opening its 3rd NJ Location!

Pizza lovers in New Brunswick, rejoice!

New York City-based Artichoke Basille's Pizza is getting ready to open a new location in New Jersey - at Rutger University's campus in New Brunswick, according to NJ.com! They'll be having their grand opening on Aug. 30!

They'll be located at 104 Easten Ave, which used to be the location of Jimmy's Grill pizza. This is just a block away from College Avenue on Rutger's main campus! Which is great news for hungry college students. (The co-franchisee of this location is aa graduate of Rutgers!)

And this isn't your average Domino's pizza. This is Real pizza. If there's anything New York knows how to do, it's pizza.

You can grab a slice of any of the signature pizza flavors, like artichoke, crab, margherita, vodka, State Island, Sicilian, Pepperoni, meatball, and more! Check out their menu HERE.

Few places are better for a new pizza joint than a college campus, so they should really take off once they open.

It's cool to see this chain making it's way further down in New Jersey. They already have two locations in the state, in Hoboken and Jersey City.

This pizza looks so legit! Hopefully they'll expand more into Central and South Jersey in the future! Have you ever had an Artichoke's pizza before? Let us know if you're excited for this new location in the comments!

