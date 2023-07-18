Sad news race fans. Atco Dragway has announced that after 63 years, it's closed for good.

The news was announced on social media Tuesday evening (July 18, 2023), shocking many fans.

The post read in part, "Effective Immediately: Atco Dragway is permanently closed. Thank you for your valued business and support the last 63 years."

The post continued, "The remainder of our schedule for 2023 will be canceled. This isn't the end for import racing in the northeast!"

It seemed like a sudden decision. The post was marked by many Wow and Sad reaction emojis.

Get our free mobile app

This is a developing story. If I hear anything else about the closure, I will let you know.

Atco Dragway is a 1/4 mile drag strip on Jackson Road in Atco, NJ.

It's been in business since 1960.