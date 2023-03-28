Atlantic City, New Jersey City Hall – Front Exterior Is Unsightly

There is an old expression that “You don’t get a second chance to make a good first impression.”

Atlantic City Hall makes a very bad first impression before you even walk through the front door.

Real estate professionals will tell you about the importance of curb appeal. Buyers won’t even want to walk into the home if the exterior of the property isn’t well kept.

A group of Atlantic City employees reached out to us to complain about the condition of the front exterior area of City Hall.

We traveled there on Monday, March 27, 2023 and took several photographs to document the condition.

Frankly, I’ve seen the Atlantic City Hall exterior look much worse than this under the administration of Mayor Marty Small … with very tall weeds, trash and debris.

When Don Guardian was Mayor of Atlantic City, from 2014-2017, his attention to detail was outstanding.

Under Guardian, the city was clean and he would regularly ride with the public works department to make sure that the city was clean.

Guardian is now a New Jersey Assemblyman, however, we believe that being Mayor of Atlantic City is his best destiny.

Under Small, the City has earned the unwelcome reputation of being unsafe and not clean.

Small has been Mayor of Atlantic City since 2020.

Since Small became Mayor, we have written about city fields and other public areas that have trash and debris and are generally unkept.

In the case of the Chelsea Heights public school, we documented and reported to the public about dangerous, exposed concrete and steel rebar that was not addressed for more than 1 year until we exposed it.

If you missed our previous coverage about the dangerous conditions at the Chelsea Heights public school, here is a link (below) to read about what we reported at that time.

Read More: Hazardous Conditions Directly Adjacent To Atlantic City School

This dangerous debris was located in close proximity to the school and students had easy access to the dangerous conditions.

We observed concrete with metal rods protruding, along with exposed wires, metal rebar, and other debris.

Here’s what it looked like.

We also blew the whistle on the deplorable condition of The Chelsea Little League Field.

If you missed our previous coverage, here is a link (below) to catch-up.

Read More: Graffiti, Trash & Neglect At Atlantic City, NJ Recreation Fields

Hear a few photos of the disgraceful disrepair throughout the stadium.

Look below, how beautiful this all weather field should look.

This was my little league field when I played there in the 1960’s to 1972.

In those days, Atlantic City had a modest budget, but, the field and stadium was always kept clean and well maintained.

We didn’t have turf. We didn’t have an expensive all weather surface.

We had an all dirt field … with stones that would make being an infielder very challenging … even a bit dangerous.

What we did have was great parents, volunteers and a very small City employee staff, who took great pride and the stadium, concession stand and all public areas were always clean and well maintained.

A great deal of pride was demonstrated by everyone involved.

Now, the city of Atlantic City has a more than $ 200 million dollar annual budget and the condition of fields and many public areas are a disgrace.

Here’s what The Chelsea Little League Field looked like in 1971 … this is me player # 9.

The Atlantic City administration of Marty Small must up its game and begin to care about what the city of Atlantic City looks like.

More than 20 million people a year visit Atlantic City. It has the potential to be an elite, world class, destination resort.

All of the pieces are presently in place, except for the incompetent Small administration.

