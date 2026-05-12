Wow. Can you believe the Quaker Bridge Mall has been around for 50 years?

Quaker Bridge Mall is hosting a 50th anniversary celebration

There's a celebration coming up to mark this big anniversary. You're invited. Keep reading for all of the details.

READ MORE: How many of these old Quaker Bridge Mall stores do you remember?

Space Port arcade was once in Quaker Bridge Mall

I bet if you ask someone who's lived in the Mercer County area for a while, they have a memory of going to the mall with their friends, playing video games in Space Port, catching a movie, or running around the play areas.

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Stores have come and gone through the years. I'm sure there are a few you'd like to bring back. Do you remember Bamburger's department store? What about Hahne's? There was a Roy Rogers on the upper level. Benetton was known for it's chic style...and a lot of popped collars. Herman's World of Sporting Goods was popular before going out of business in 1996. Wall to Wall music store was always packed. Woolworth's had a restaurant next to the store with the best French fries.

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I remember going to JCPenney with my mom when I was a child. It's still there today, but there used to be an area to pickup catalog orders. You'd call in your order, giving the associate the item number from a big, thick catalog that you'd get in the mail, and then pick up your items at the store.

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Quaker Bridge Mall's 50th anniversary celebration is June 6

Save the date. There will be a celebration in honor of Quaker Bridge Mall's 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 6, from 12 PM to 5 PM in the QB Court (in front of where Lord & Taylor used to be). There will be a DJ, music and dance performances, a fashion show, a $500 giveaway, face painting, fun activities, free cupcakes, and more. Go on out and have some fun.

Happy 50th anniversary Quaker Bridge Mall.