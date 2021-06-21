Avril Lavigne to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out some of the celebs who will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, what Lorde had to say about Billie Eilish and more, below.

38 Celebs to Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A number of celebrities are receiving stars in 2021, according to a list revealed by The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame Selection Committee. Chair of Commerce and fellow Walk of Famer Ellen K. stated that the Selection Panel, which is comprised of other inductees, "hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world." Some of this year's honorees include Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ricky Gervais, Carrie Fisher and Avril Lavigne. (Just Jared)

Average American Adult Spends 5 Years Doing Unexciting Tasks

A recent poll found that the average American adult spends around 15 hours a week doing administrative tasks at work, compared to four hours during their personal time. More than half of respondents stated that while doing these tasks at work, they have so much to do that it eats into their free time. Some of the top most hated tasks at work include completing tax returns, updating production information and anything involving finances. Some of the top most hated personal tasks include cleaning, writing shopping lists and getting home improvement quotes. (via SWNS Digital)

Battling Over the Armrest Could Get You Kicked Off the Plane

Do there need to be armrest rules now? Two passengers on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Las Vegas were kicked off the aircraft after an argument broke out over who got to place their elbow on the armrest. Airlines are seeing a spike in bad behavior with 1,300 reports of wild passengers made since February. (via Fox News)

Lorde Says Billie Eilish Is 'Just Doing Such a Good Job'

The 24-year-old singer recently opened up about the parallels between her and Billie Eilish in an interview with Annie Mac for BBC Radio. Lorde, who joined the industry when she was Eilish's age, stated that there's "only a handful of people who understand what that's like, to be a teenager and have that level of scrutiny on your body and your brain." (via Just Jared)

Chris Harrison to Receive $9 Million Payout for Leaving 'The Bachelor'

Once-beloved reality TV show host Chris Harrison has officially left the franchise... along with $9 million. ABC is currently looking for a new replacement for the franchise. (via Just Jared)