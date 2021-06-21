‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ creator is a Jersey Shore resident

One of the best shows ever to run on the Food Network is Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, or "Triple D" as host Guy Fieri likes to call it.

For many of us foodies it's the ultimate "food porn." People have actually planned vacations and bucket lists based on traveling from place to place that has been on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. David Page is the creator, a Jersey Shore resident and a longtime listener of NJ101.5. He has written a great new book on my favorite subject...FOOD!

Not just any food, American Food. It's called Food Americana and I wish it had come out a long time ago. Back about 20 years ago when my cousin from Italy came for the first time, we couldn't wait to take him to some of the best Italian restaurants that Jersey has to offer. He was pretty impressed, but that's not what he was looking for. We wanted American food!

Outside of hamburgers and hot dogs, we weren't quite sure what to show him.

Well, this book explains in detail what American food is and how it came to be. As David will tell you, Food Americana is the inside story of how Americans have formed a national cuisine from a world of flavors—from lox and bagels to sushi, tacos to pizza, and on and on—and how that process continues today. Each chapter concludes with a classic recipe.

It’s a riveting ride into every aspect of what we eat and why, filled with eye-opening information, revealing anecdotes, and a healthy serving of humor. And it's especially timely after a year in which Americans were deprived of the social interaction of joining others for a meal.

David is a two-time Emmy winner and his experience around food and bringing it to the American public on TV has earned him the credentials to publish such a book. Plus, he lives at the Jersey Shore, so you know he knows good food and how to tell it to you straight.