Bankruptcy Claims Another Store in Quaker Bridge Mall

Retail stores have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it probably should come as no surprise that so many national retailers have filed for bankruptcy.

So far, Pier 1, Modell's, True Religion, J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, ALDO, J.C. Penney, Tuesday Morning, GNC, and Lucky Brand have a filed for bankruptcy since the start of 2020. And this week, you can add Brooks Brothers and Sur La Table to that list.

If you're not familiar with Sur La Table, it is a store that sells kitchenware and also holds cooking classes (similar to William Sonoma). According to businessinsider.com, Sur La Table cut 20% of its employees in June.

Now just a month later, Business Insider says the company has announced that it will close 50 of its stores as part of its bankruptcy filing and one of those stores is the one located in Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrenceville.

Business Insider is also reporting that 2 other Sur La Table locations in New Jersey will be closing - one in The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton and Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

Meanwhile, Business Insider says that the high-end clothing retailer Brooks Brothers has decided to close 51 of its stores as part of its bankruptcy filing. So far, the stores at the Promenade at Sagemore and at Penn's Purchase in Lahaska, PA are not on the list of closures posted on businessinsider.com.

According to abc7news.com, Brooks Brothers was founded in 1818 and its clothing has been worn by at least 40 U.S. presidents, including Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy.