A new Matcha tea room has announced its opening in Lawrenceville.

What is Matcha Tea?

You know what Matcha Tea is, right? It's a type of green tea from Japan with many health benefits.

Ooika's soft opening is February 27

Ooika tea room is having its soft opening starting Tuesday, February 27th. It's located at 2661 Main Street.

The soft opening Facebook post read in part, "Fresh ground Matcha daily. Experience the one of a kind Ooika concept."

Ooika isn't just an ordinary tea room, it's an experience. You'll mill (grind) your own Matcha using authentic, hand-turned, Japanese stone mills and then, they'll brew it to your liking.

Matcha, like coffee, should be fresh

It's best to brew right after milling for ultimate freshness, like coffee. The shop says, "You wouldn't eat stale bread, don't drink stale Matcha. All Ooika Matcha is milled in-house.

What's on Ooika's menu?

Menu items include Matcha Americano, Cold Foam Strawberry Matcha Latte, Matcha Parfait and more.

This tea room has been in the works for a few years. It's nice to see it's finally opening.

You're excited, aren't you?

Marc, Ooika's Matcha Miller and his associate, Joanna, will make sure you enjoy the freshest Matcha tea around.

There will also be Boba Tea, desserts and Matcha Tea themed treats.

If you're familiar with Main Street in Lawrenceville Ooika teahouse is in the old dry cleaners next to TJ's Pizza.

I'm sure you'll become a regular once you experience.

It's unique in that it's one of the only places in the country to get freshly ground Matcha.

What else is on Lawrenceville Main Street?

Ooika joins other Lawrenceville hotspots...Acacia Restaurant, Vidalia Restaurant, Chambers Walk Café & Catering, The Gingered Peach bakery, Melba Ice Creamery, Fedora Bistro Café & Pizza, and a new sushi experience, Naoki, which is getting rave reviews.

Stop in to see what it's all about.

Ooika is located at 2661 Main Street in Lawrenceville, NJ.

