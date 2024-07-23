Summer is officially in full swing and we have seen quite a few bear sightings in Mercer County, New Jersey this year so far! We got word that there has been yet another black bear sighting in Robbinsville Township within the last few days.

During this time of year, we start to see a lot of bear sightings in our area and it seems like this is one of the very firsts of the season. If you’re in Robbinsville, New Jersey today, make sure to keep your eyes peeled because a bear was seen wandering around the township.

Bear Sighting in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey - July 2024

This reel surfaced yesterday and it seems like the black bear was spotted just outside the Dunkin location near the police station. The closest Dunkin location to the Robbinsville Township Municipal Building would be the location located at 24 Robbinsville Allentown Road. If you're in that area, make sure to be on the lookout for a bear wandering around.

The bear seemed to be just a cub wandering alone, but if you make contact, make sure to give the cub some space and not provoke it.

Also just be cautious of your trash cans and bird feeders around your yard because these things are known to attract bears. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection instructs that you should not run away from bears or make direct eye contact.

Running may trigger a chase response and making eye contact may trigger bears to perceive this as a ‘“challenge”. If you see or hear anything about any bear sightings, make sure to call 911 immediately and police will respond with animal control.

