Summer is in full swing here in The Garden State, and that means bear sightings are popping up more often across New Jersey.

As the warmer months roll on, it's pretty common to see bears making their way through neighborhoods, and a recent sighting happened in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Where Was A Black Bear Spotted in Cranbury, NJ?

Cranbury Township Police recently shared an alert about a black bear that was seen near 177 Plainsboro Road.

If you spot the bear, make sure to contact the Cranbury Township Police Department right away and definitely keep your distance. NJ.com reported that the bear didn’t seem to be acting aggressively, and the person who called it in wasn’t able to give a detailed description.

If you ever cross paths with a bear, try to stay calm and slowly step back.

Let the bear know you’re there by using a loud, firm voice. You can also clap or bang on pots and pans to make some noise.

The goal is to make sure the bear isn’t surprised by you.

Avoid making direct eye contact since bears might take that as a challenge. Whatever you do, don’t run! That could actually cause the bear to chase you.

How to Help Keep Bears Away:

Lock Up Your Trash: Store garbage in secure bins or keep it inside until it’s time for pickup.

Get Rid of Food Temptations: Clean off your grill after using it and try not to leave any food outside.

Be Smart About Composting: Avoid tossing meat, fish, or other super smelly scraps into your compost pile.

Watch the Bird Feeders: Think about taking them down during bear season since they can attract unwanted visitors.

Doing these simple things can help lower your chances of a bear showing up in your yard!

