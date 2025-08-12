Rumors have started to swirl in the area about the fate of a popular Mercer County restaurant, so I'll set the record straight for you. Keep reading.

The restaurant is Louie's by Chef Jason. It's on Route 130 North in Robbinsville, where the old Shrimp King once was for many years.

Louie's by Chef Jason opened in 2022

It was opened back in 2022 by popular local chef from Robbinsville, Jason Dilts, and Dominick Maglione, whose family in Hamilton has been in the restaurant business for many years.

Chef Jason Dilts is a local legend. His food creations are fabulous (his Boom Boom Chicken and Short Rib Mac & Cheese are out of this world).

Chef Jason once worked at Revere Restaurant in Ewing

Dilts was once the chef at Revere in Ewing, opened his own place, Chef Jason 1275 in Cranbury, and then opened Chef Louie's by Chef Jason in Robbinsville with Manglione. He has many fans who follow him from restaurant to restaurant.

It was those fans, and others, who noticed over the past couple of weeks that Louie's by Chef Jason looked closed. I received several emails asking me to find out, so I did.

The restaurant is closed for now

I spoke with Dominick Manglione, and he confirmed that the restaurant is closed...for now.

Dominick Manglione and Chef Jason Dilts have parted ways

Manglione and Dilts have parted ways, but he made it very clear that there is no ill will whatsoever between the two. Manglione has moved on to the Mercer County Boathouse as a Catering Manager with Mercer Oaks Catering, and is very proud of the success of Louie's by Chef Jason over the past few years.

The restaurant plans to reopen after Labor Day

I reached out to Chef Jason, but haven't heard back yet. I've heard he is planning on reopening September 1, after some repairs and renovations to the building. The air conditioning in the building broke at the beginning of July.

No word on whether Chef Jason has a new partner or plans to keep the name of the restaurant, or any other details, but I will let you know when I find out.

