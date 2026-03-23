You may soon see the lights of Hollywood in Hamilton Township, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. You may spot celebrities in the area too.

Hamilton Township, NJ is now a "film ready community."

Hamilton Township, along with 14 other towns in New Jersey, just received the exciting news that they've all been designated "film ready" towns. The designation, from the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission (part of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority), means the towns are now included on a list of locations for movie and TV producers to choose from to film new projects.

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Robbinsville has also been named a "film ready community."

The other Mercer County towns that just received the "film ready community" distinction are nearby Robbinsville and Hightstown. Also newly certified as "film ready" are Edison, Fanwood, Garwood, Hanover, Highland Park, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Newton, Oceanport Phillipsburg, Randolph, and Shrewsbury. There are 58 New Jersey towns now on the list after this newest batch was added.

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Hamilton Township Mayor, Jeff Martin told TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville, “Becoming a ‘Film Ready’ town is an exciting milestone for our community. It showcases the beauty of our town and our readiness to partner with filmmakers to bring new and fun opportunities for local businesses and residents to get involved in supporting filmmaking.”

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The towns had to complete the Film Ready New Jersey Program

Because a lot goes into TV & film production on location (permitting, public safety management, economic impact), all towns with this unique certification had to complete the 5-step Film Ready New Jersey Program.

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The NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Evan Weiss said, “New Jersey’s variety of landscapes and locations, from charming main streets and bustling city blocks to rugged mountains and vast farmland, are a major asset for the state’s film and television industry. The newest cohort of Film Ready Communities will be prepared for the industry’s continued growth, which will create jobs for residents, support small businesses and drive economic growth in municipalities across the state.”

Keep an eye out for filming locations in the area. Maybe you'll be cast as an extra and get your 15 minutes of fame. For more information, click here.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5