Say Cheese! New Pizza Place Opens Doors in Ewing, NJ; Look Inside
It's finally open and ready to serve you.
Ewing Township has a brand new pizza place that you need to check out. The new business has been in the works for awhile and the doors are now open.
Bella Ciao Pizzeria now open in Ewing
It's called Bella Ciao Pizzeria, featuring Neapolitan brick oven pizza, Naples-style.
It's in Campus Town on Route 31
It's in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey on Route 31, next to RedBerry Frozen Yogurt, and around the corner from Insomnia Cookies and IndiGrill.
Campus Town is open to the public
There's a misconception that the restaurants, shops and services are for the college's use only and that's not true. Campus Town is open to the public, not just TCNJ staff and students.
Look all that it has to offer.
There's more.
Bella Ciao has the same owner as two other popular restaurants in Campus Town.
They are Mexican Mariachi Grill....
...and Crepes & Churros D'France.
Grab lunch or dinner. There are tables inside Bella Ciao Pizzeria for you to sit and eat, or, of course, you can order your food to go.
Also inside is a colorful mural on the wall with a campus vibe.
There's more than just pizza
The new restaurant offers more than just pizza though. There's a huge menu hanging on the wall as you enter.
There are pork belly fries, mac & cheese, chicken wings, sandwiches (cheesesteaks and chicken handhelds), salads, loaded fries, desserts, and of course, pizza...traditional and signature, like short rib & caramelized onion, truffle wild mushroom, and more.
TCNJ students can pay with meal plan funds or Campus Town Dollars
The opening is great timing, now that the new school year is starting. TCNJ students can pay in the restaurant for dine in or take out using their meal plan funds and Campus Town Dollars.
Bella Cia Pizzeria is now open in Campus Town off Route 31 in Ewing, NJ, 300 Main Boulevard East, Suite 500.
Click here to check out the menu, order online, order gift cards, and more.
