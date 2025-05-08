Well, I have some good news and bad news.

Which would you like me to tell you first?

Let me start with the bad news. We'll get that out of the way.

Lady and the Shallot is in the Trenton's Farmer's Market

There's a cute, little restaurant in the Trenton Farmer's Market that so many locals love. It's called Lady and the Shallot.

Lady and the Shallot via Facebook

Unfortunately, it won't be in the Trenton Farmer's Market for much longer.

Did you just gasp? I thought so.

It's a plant based restaurant

The plant based restaurant has become one of the most popular spots at the Trenton Farmer's Market over the past few years.

All of the food served is 100% vegan, gluten-free and nut-free.

Trenton Farmer's Market via Facebook

Let me get to the good news right away.

If you're a fan, you won't have to go far to still enjoy your favorite Lady and the Shallot food.

Lady and the Shallot is relocating

It's relocating.

The owners just made the announcement on social media.

Francesca Avitto and Kate Wnek shared the exciting news that they're moving to Campus Town at The College of New Jersey on Route 31 in Ewing.

Wow.

The ladies said their dream was to have their own brick and mortar store and that dream is coming true.

They'll still be in the Trenton Farmer's Market for a few months, as they prepare the new space. Then, will close for a month when they actually move, but then will be open 7 days a week.

Don't worry, they're assuring their fans that most popular items will still be on the menu, like the rainbow tacos, and there will be new menu items too.

I'm so happy for them.

I'll let you know when the big grand opening will be.

Best wishes for a successful future. I'm sure it will be.

