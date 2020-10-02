Bella Hadid Spotted in NJ AGAIN; This Time on a Food Crawl

Celebrity spotting alert! Bella Hadid was seen in New Jersey with Daniel Chettrit, a long time friend. According to her Instagram, she took the day to visit some of the town’s most iconic and well-known restaurants.

According to NJ.com, Bella visited White Manna, Cranberry Junction Cafe, and Baumgart’s Cafe while she was in Hackensack and Englewood, NJ on October 1st, 2020. These three restaurants are some favorites of Hackensack locals, and it seems as if Bella enjoyed them also. Included in her Instagram post were pictures of her enjoying her ice cream on the steps of Cranberry Junction Cafe, posing in front of the White Manna sign, a video of an NJ Transit train passing by Cranberry Junction Cafe, and another video of her jamming out to “Confess” by CVIRO & GXNXVS with her ice cream cone in hand.

Another picture that she posted showed her eating her White Manna burger and according to NJ.com, it was taken right by the Hackensack River and it can even be seen in the background! The caption of the Instagram post was “This is Bella & Daniel ... and you’re watching Diners drive ins and dives: Best Friend Edition”, which I would definitely watch if Bella wanted to make this a real episode. What's better than New Jersey eats and Bella Hadid? Not much, that’s for sure!

Bella Hadid is known for her trips to restaurants in the Philly and New Jersey area, and honestly, who can blame her? We have some of the best restaurants that are definitely worth the trip.