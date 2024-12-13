Mariah Carey Suddenly Cancels Friday Night&#8217;s Concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

Bad news if you were looking for some Christmas spirit in Newark, NJ tonight.

Pop superstar Mariah Carey has canceled tonight (Friday, December 13)'s Christmas concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Mariah announced the news on social media just before 8 a.m. on Friday, saying that she had no choice but to cancel this weekend's shows in both New Jersey and New York.

Mariah is apparently still battling the flu. And the cancelations come just days after the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer canceled a show in Pittsburgh, PA.

Mariah was scheduled to perform back-to-back shows in New Jersey and New York on December 13 and December 14.

"I'm really devastated about it and appreciate your support," Mariah wrote on social media this morning. She signed the message "Love, MC."

Of course, given the nature of the tour and the fact that it was a Christmas concert -- it will NOT be rescheduled. If you purchased tickets, you will be able to receive a refund from your point of purchase.

Mariah is scheduled to perform Tuesday night (December 17) at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY. That show is the last scheduled date on this year's Christmas tour. As of this moment, that show is unaffected and looks like it will go on as planned.

Feel better, Christmas Queen!

