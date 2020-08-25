Bella Thorne Has Already Made $2 Million on OnlyFans in Less Than a Week

Bella Thorne has already made $2 million since joining OnlyFans just a week ago.

The former Disney star is charging users $20 a month for access to her feed. She plans on putting the earnings into her production company and towards charity.

OnlyFans allows influencers, adult entertainers and celebrities to share content that may be too X-rated for the guidelines of Instagram or Twitter. Thorne says she’s also using the site as research for a new movie she’s currently working on with director Sean Baker, who is known for indie films such as The Florida Project and Tangerine.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne explained to the Los Angeles Times. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

The 22-year-old actress is still figuring out what she wants to share on the platform. Her page does currently feature some suggestive imagery, but nothing explicitly graphic.