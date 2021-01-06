One of the Jersey Shore's most beloved events has been called off for this year.

According to the Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade official Facebook page, the annual gathering of the green will not be happening saying:

Unfortunately but not surprisingly, the 2021 parade cannot be held due to COVID-19. The parade committee is exploring options for other types of celebrations this season so stay tuned for updates. Thank you as always for your support. Dave Cummins elaborated by saying it was a tough call, but the right call. He mentioned all of the responsible reasons to not hold the parade including crowding that would just make it easier for the virus to spread to attendees and the great people who volunteer at the event. Furthermore, a massive parade like this one can't be held without donations, and fundraising has apparently been a challenge.

Almost all who expressed their voices on the Facebook post were understandably sad but also understood and supported the decision.

Parade day was scheduled for Sunday, March 6.

Belmar isn't the only town calling off the St. Patrick's Day parade. Philadelphia historically has had hundreds of thousands of attendees and participants in years past. Philly has canceled its parade.

This is absolutely disappointing, but let's do what we always do here at the Shore and get creative.

Just because there isn't going to be a parade doesn't mean we can't safely get together with a small group of friends and family and do a version of the parade yourself.

What am I talking about? Get that green! Paint your face, shine with those shamrocks, and walk the parade route.

The parade starts typically starts at 22nd Ave. in Lake Como, and runs north along the length of Main St., winding down around 6th Ave. in Belmar.

You don't have to walk the whole thing, or even stay on route. Do your own thing and improvise! Here's the official parade map to give you an idea of how things work out.

I can't emphasize this enough. I am in no way encouraging large groups of people to gather on what would've been parade day. Your own personal mini parade doesn't even have to be on March 6. Pick a nice day in June! There's never a bad time to walk around Belmar.

I'm looking forward to hearing what the parade committee might be able to put together as an alternative for this year.

