Bad news for those looking for some Irish fun this weekend. The Ocean County St Patrick's Day Parade has been postponed.

The annual parade — one of the largest in the entire state — was set to take place on the Blvd. in Seaside Heights this Saturday (March 12).

The inclement weather which has been forecasted for Saturday, however, forced officials to postpone the parade until Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 12 pm.

Saturday's forecast calls for a mix of heavy rain and snow falling in Seaside Heights, NJ throughout the day before it becomes windy and cold later in the day.

The Ocean County Patrick's Day Parade Committee made the announcement late Wednesday evening about the cancelation, however, earlier in the week they posted a message on their website that the parade would only be canceled in the event of "torrential rain or a blizzard."

This year's event will mark the first parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The 2020 parade, which took place on March 7, 2020, was one of the final events of the year before the virus caused the global shutdown.

Seaside Heights annual parade marks one of the biggest events of the year in Ocean County, with thousands of attendees. Many call it the "unofficial kickoff to locals' summer" at the Jersey Shore.

So, I guess, here's hoping that the weather will be significantly better by April 2, right?

As of this moment, no decision about Saturday's parade in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) has been made just yet. Officials say that will be made later this week. Click here to learn more.

