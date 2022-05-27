Ben Franklin Swim Club in Lawrenceville, NJ Has Your Memorial Day Plans Covered

If you and your family are looking for last-minute plans for Memorial Day in the Mercer County, NJ area. Ben Franklin Swim Club in Lawrence Township has you covered.

Holidays and barbecues can get really stressful and almost take the fun out of celebrating the holiday, so the Ben Franklin Swim team has you covered.

They’re presenting a Memorial Day Celebration and are inviting the public to come to hang out, use the pool and get together. They have a lot planned like a DJ coming to play music throughout the day and also a BBQ food truck.

The Woodcraft BBQ food truck is coming out and will be serving people all day long, which is really fitting to get that backyard barbecue vibe going this weekend.

The pool will be open from noon until 8 pm this day and make sure to pick up your $10 voucher to use at the food truck.

Growing up this swim club was everything and if you were a member you were a part of a secret club. I always loved when I would get the invite from my friends to go with them to the pool for the day, I felt important.

Another event that’s happening on Sunday at the swim club is a deputy Dog Food Truck coming to the pool and will be around from 1 pm - 3 pm.

Although you normally have to be a member to go to the pool, their Facebook post says that everyone is welcome and that it is open to the whole community.

Ben Franklin Swim Club is located at 99 Lewisville Rd, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. You can find the full details on their website.

