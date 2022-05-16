Ben Simmons sells his NJ mansion to the Phillies’ Nick Castellanos: Look inside

One sports star has sold his New Jersey mansion to another sports star.

Ben Simmons, formerly of the Philadelphia 76ers, has sold his Moorestown mansion to Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos for $4.55 million.

Simmons, the former overall #1 NBA draft pick by the Sixers, bought the house for $2.275 million in 2019. Castellanos signed this offseason with the Phillies for five years and $100 million, so he shouldn’t have any trouble making the mortgage payments. Simmons is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Now, the house. It’s 10,500 square feet with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It’s located on 1.78 acres. According to the listing on Zillow:

The grand entrance foyer is perfected by a beautiful staircase and provides expansive views of the rear grounds. The spectacular chef’s kitchen features 2-inch mitered cambria quartz, double oversized islands, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and custom cabinetry. The formal dining room features a spectacular wine wall and adjacent is a wet bar and a dry bar with ice machine, beverage fridge, wine cooler and a large walk-in pantry.

As you might expect of a house owned by someone 6 foot 11, there are 10-foot ceilings on the first floor with double-height ceilings in the foyer and family room.

The basement is awesome: it has an oversized movie room with a custom-made couch and large lounge chairs, and a massive fish tank.

Also in the basement:

There is also a private gaming room, ventilated lounge, a full-service bar, full bathroom, large kitchenette/candy room with custom cabinets and Sub-Zero refrigerator dining area.

The mansion features a state-of-the-art audio/visual/automation system and a 6-foot high fence surrounding the entire property.

Take a look; it’s off the market now, but you can always dream!

It sold for $4.55 million.

The foyer features double-height ceilings.

The family room also has double-height ceilings, befitting the home of an almost 7-foot-tall man.

The eat-in kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances.

The formal dining room.

Part of the basement is a gaming room.

I assume the basement neon sign will be going.

The basement pool room.

The basement media room (and fish tank).

Keep in mind, this is just the basement kitchen.

The property tax bill in 2020 was $36,877.

The full listing is here: https://www.zillow.com/homes/9-Miller-Ct-Moorestown,-NJ-08057_rb/187991927_zpid/

