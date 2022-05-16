It’s Time Philadelphia Allowed Backyard Chickens, So Will It FINALLY Happen?

It is illegal to raise chickens in your backyard in Philadelphia. And I have to admit — at first — I thought that was a good thing. But I’m now converted.

And I’m hopeful that there’s some movement, which may allow this to become a reality in Philadelphia for the first time since 2004.



Did you know that most major cities in the U.S. allow you to raise chickens? Like, apparently, Philadelphia and Detroit are among the only cities in the country that have outlawed backyard chicken, The Philadelphia Sun reports.

Raising chickens in your backyard is obviously a great source of food for families. Think of how many eggs a family consumes. A chicken could save families across Philadelphia some money, ESPECIALLY as inflation continues to rise.

So I have to admit: prior to reading up on the issue, I was a little naive. I didn’t realize how many benefits a backyard chicken truly provided… especially in an urban environment. I kind of thought that was just something that came with suburban living.

But other benefits of having a chicken in your backyard include pest control, according to Communitychickens.com.

I’m ALL for anything that will keep the city’s rodent issue in check. In fact, they may even be able to help with the inevitable issue we’re about to face with spotted lanternflies, The Philadelphia Sun says.



Yes, I said it. Chickens can help control the spotted lanternflies. Do you remember how annoying those things are? That alone is enough reason to support chickens in our backyards across Philadelphia, right?

Prior to 2004, it was legal to raise chickens in your backyard. Now it looks like this may be advancing towards to becoming legal again in the city, Phillymag reports.

There are still some hurdles to get through before it's legal in the city, but Phillymag.com has more of the great details in their coverage here.

If inflation is any indication, let’s DO IT! We are all spending way too much money at the grocery store these days, right?

