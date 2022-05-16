After a practice run at a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and celebrity superstar Kourtney Kardashian have reportedly married under official terms at an intimate gathering in Santa Barbara, California.

Both People and TMZ have reported the news of the small ceremony, which featured the now-wedded couple as well as what is rumored to be Kardashian's grandmother and Barker's father among the small group of friends and family. In photos exclusive to TMZ, Barker and Kardashian are seen riding in a classic Cadillac convertible with a sign declaring "Just Married" affixed to the rear bumper.

The ceremony was the second of what appears to be three planned wedding events. First, immediately after the conclusion of the 2022 Grammys, the two headed to a Las Vegas chapel and appeared before an officiant who was an Elvis Presley imitator. Without an official marriage license, however, Kardashian later confirmed that "practice makes perfect" in reference to the event.

With the Santa Barbara ceremony now in the books, the two are looking ahead toward a more significant celebration overseas.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source informed People, "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

The couple got engaged in October of 2021, less than one year after they first went public with their relationship. The moment was captured on camera during filming for the new season of reality show The Kardashians, which debuted on April 14 on Hulu.

Congratulations to Barker and Kardashian on officially tying the knot. May you have many years of health and happiness.