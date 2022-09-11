Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City Restaurant Is Best In America

Atlantic City New Jersey casinos have had a great year in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

For the second consecutive year, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City and their Kuro restaurant has won the best hotel restaurant in America top prize.

10Best.com 10Best.com loading...

The competition is incredibly challenging and features restaurants from all over America who compete for the online popular vote.

Kuro at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City features contemporary Japanese dishes. They use a combination of local ingredients and items imported directly from Japan.

Patrons can pair sushi, tempura, grilled meats and fresh seafood with a wide array of adult Japanese beverages.

Get our free mobile app

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino joins Resorts Casino Hotel as Atlantic City properties that have achieved the status of winning their respective top prizes in America.

It’s very hard to win first place in America in your category even once. These two fine Atlantic City properties have now done it in multiple consecutive years.

These are two distinctly different categories. Hard Rock has won the best hotel restaurant in America for 2021 & 2022. Resorts won the best casino restaurant in America for 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

It’s great news for both properties and it demonstrates the high caliber of restaurants in the Atlantic City gaming jurisdiction.

Atlantic City Area Readers Submit Cell Photos Of Favorite Meals